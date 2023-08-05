Horner calls Red Bull colleague as 'PR manager's NIGHTMARE'

Jay Winter

Saturday 5 August 2023 07:42

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has called his fellow colleague Helmut Marko a 'communications manager's nightmare' due to his no-nonsense approach and unfiltered honesty.

Despite the 80-year-old Austrian's tendency to unexpectedly break news such as when he let slip that Daniil Kyvat would replace by Yuki Tsunoda at AlphaTauri or outright criticism of young drivers, Horner says Marko's work is not overlooked in the team.

"He's a communication manager's nightmare," said Horner on ESPN's Unlapped podcast.

"So when Helmut goes rogue then you guys only have to prod him and you'll get a headline. But he just calls it as he sees it. He will tell you exactly what he thinks.

"But look there's a great respect for Helmut and what he's done and contributed over the years. At 80 years of age, he's still looking for purple sectors."

Helmut Marko has been apart of the Red Bull family since its introduction into F1 in 2005

Drivers need to survive Marko to make it in F1

Although his direct and unapologetic nature makes him a bit of a headline generator, the former Austrian racer has helped craft some of the best and brightest talents in Formula 1.

Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo, Carlos Sainz, Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda have been through the hands of Marko on their journies to the pinnacle of motorsport.

"As junior drivers go, he's picked some big some great ones," stated Horner. "He's a tough operator with the junior drivers. But if they can't survive, Helmut, they'll never survive Formula 1.

"He's 80 years young. He's still watching every F3 session, every F2 session, every split time and following the young talent religiously. So yeah I’ve always had a very straightforward and good relationship with him.”

All in all, Marko remains a true veteran of motor racing and although he may pose a challenge for Red Bull's PR team, his unwavering dedication to the sport and unapologetic approach have solidified his place as a respected figure within the F1 community.

