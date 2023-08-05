Verstappen and Perez receive BIZARRE reward for Red Bull dominance

Lauren Sneath

Saturday 5 August 2023 09:57

The success of Red Bull this year has attracted attention from all over the world of F1, and has now even led to an unlikely immortalisation of the team’s drivers in collectible dolls.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have had an astounding first half of the season, winning every race for the team. Verstappen has won 10 races and Perez two.

With Verstappen, a two-time world champion, seeking a third championship, it seems that Red Bull’s period of dominance is not going anywhere yet.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have dolls created in their honour

The drivers appear so impressive that toy firm Funko Pop! has chosen to add Verstappen and Perez vinyl figures into its collection.

The figures can be preordered now, with an expected release towards the end of the year.

Funko Pop! will release official Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez figures.



You can preorder them now, expected release is Q4 2023.#F1 pic.twitter.com/ZzepRqZUBA — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) August 2, 2023

