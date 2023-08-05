close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX
Verstappen and Perez receive BIZARRE reward for Red Bull dominance

Verstappen and Perez receive BIZARRE reward for Red Bull dominance

F1 News

Verstappen and Perez receive BIZARRE reward for Red Bull dominance

Verstappen and Perez receive BIZARRE reward for Red Bull dominance

The success of Red Bull this year has attracted attention from all over the world of F1, and has now even led to an unlikely immortalisation of the team’s drivers in collectible dolls.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have had an astounding first half of the season, winning every race for the team. Verstappen has won 10 races and Perez two.

With Verstappen, a two-time world champion, seeking a third championship, it seems that Red Bull’s period of dominance is not going anywhere yet.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have dolls created in their honour

The drivers appear so impressive that toy firm Funko Pop! has chosen to add Verstappen and Perez vinyl figures into its collection.

The figures can be preordered now, with an expected release towards the end of the year.

READ MORE: Mercedes name Russell replacement for THIS SEASON

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x