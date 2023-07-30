Alonso makes IMPOSSIBLE claim on Aston Martin season

Matthew Hobkinson

Sunday 30 July 2023 20:18

Fernando Alonso has admitted that Aston Martin have had an 'incredible' first half of the season, insisting that he never expected to be in this position when he joined the team.

Having finished on the podium in six of the opening eight races, slight concern was beginning to grow for Aston Martin that they had lost some of their early-season form.

Silverstone and Hungary would see Alonso record P7 and P9 results respectively, with the team desperately looking to claw back momentum heading into the summer break.

And that is exactly what Alonso managed as he drove superbly to hold off George Russell and cross the line in fifth at Spa.

And after the race, the Spaniard was delighted with the outcome at one of F1's iconic venues.

Alonso: Spa is a good boost for us

Thumbs up: Alonso was pleased with his weekend after the Belgian Grand Prix

"I think the car felt fast today," he told media including GPFans. "The guys did an incredible job again on the strategy and in the pit stops. We made a few places also yesterday; even if we didn't finish the race, I think today the car felt more normal.

“We had a few thoughts after Hungary, after Silverstone, so the team was making a few setup changes to the car, and I think it paid off today. The car is more normal and more competitive. So, I’m happy, and it’s a good boost for us.”

And Alonso, who turned 42 on Saturday, insisted that age is just a number as he believes that experience is vital in F1.

”Well, nearly 43 you can say now," he said. "I think people already saw that it's not a big change when you are 41 or when you are 25.

"It’s more in your head in the motivation, how you approach the weekends or even a few examples, the teams that they bet more on experience like Daniel [Ricciardo] now in AlphaTauri and things like that.

"So it's not about youth, it's just about going fast.”

A dream start for Aston Martin

The veteran was also asked to sum up his feelings after the first-half of the season, something that Alonso could not quite wrap his head around over just how impressive a start to life he has had at Aston Martin.

“Incredible," he said. "A dream first half of the season, you know, we are in the championship in front of Ferrari. We are in the drivers' championship together with Lewis [Hamilton]. You know, it was impossible to think this way in Bahrain.

“It would be nice to have a crystal ball before you make a decision in switching things [teams]; you know the future. But, at the end, I'm happy where I am and there is a project here into the future, and I'm very proud.”

READ MORE: Best F1 TV commentators and presenters: GPFans Broadcaster Power Rankings