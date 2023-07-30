Hamilton VERY CONCERNED over major Mercedes issue that resurfaced at Spa

Joe Ellis

Lewis Hamilton is extremely worried about the Mercedes W14 as a reoccurring problem resurfaced at Spa.

The Briton came home fourth with the fastest lap at the Belgian GP but the main problem for him was the return of porpoising.

It was a major concern last year which really hampered Mercedes, in particular, and the FIA had to change the rules to make it safer for the drivers.

It hasn't been an issue in 2023 whatsoever but Hamilton felt it badly on his way to fourth in the last race before the summer break.

Hamilton: Our biggest issue

This was the first dry running of the whole weekend which prevented Mercedes from identifying the issue in practice

“It was kind of a non-eventful race," Hamilton said to Sky Sports. "There wasn’t much going on and I wasn’t able to keep up with the cars ahead of me.

"Struggled at the beginning, rear end is our biggest issue and we had big bouncing this weekend so we were back to the bouncing like we had last year.

“At the end, I was keeping the Ferrari within a few seconds but I couldn't get any closer to battle and to get the fastest lap at the end, it was nice to have the gap to the car behind. The last lap was decent.

“(The team) don’t know (what’s caused the bouncing). To me, it is a concern but we’ll work through the data this week and try and figure out what we do for the next race.

“I know what I want, I’m praying for it and I’m just waiting for the day we get it.”

