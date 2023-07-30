Gasly dedicates FIRST Alpine podium to late friend Anthoine Hubert

Joe Ellis

Pierre Gasly has dedicated his Belgian GP sprint podium to Anthoine Hubert after a chaotic race.

Hubert was killed in a Formula 2 crash at Spa-Francorchamps in 2019 and Gasly annually lays flowers at the crash site when F1 visits the Belgian circuit.

In the 2023 sprint, the Alpine driver made the most of an early pitstop to intermediates finish third behind Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri.

After the race, which was Gasly's first podium for Alpine, he was quick to mark the moment in honour of his great friend.

Gasly: Very special

“It feels amazing, I’m extremely happy to finish in the top three especially here at Spa which feels some kind of home race for us without the French GP," Gasly said after the race.

“It was very difficult conditions. I’m extremely happy, we pitted at the right time and managed to hold off Lewis until the end.

“It does feel very special to do it here at Spa, I have a thought for Anthoine (Hubert) and I’m just extremely pleased for the whole team.

“I gave it everything, I could see Lewis coming back and getting closer. I was just trying to stay focused on my driving, making clean laps. It wasn’t easy but I gave it all and it paid off. I’m super happy for all the guys and will go for it all tomorrow.”

