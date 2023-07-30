Marko dismisses SPAT between 'married couple' Verstappen and Lambiase

Lauren Sneath

Sunday 30 July 2023 08:57

Helmut Marko has dismissed a spat between Max Verstappen and his engineer Gianpiero Lambiase during qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix, likening the pair to ‘an old married couple’.

The Red Bull driver was unimpressed with the strategy the team took in Q2 of the session ahead of the Spa race, when he scraped through to Q3 in P10.

Over the team radio, Verstappen told his engineer that he should have “just f- - -ing pushed two laps in a row”.

Lambiase responded over the radio: “OK, and then when the track was two seconds quicker for your final lap and you didn’t have any energy left, how would that have gone down?”

Later, Verstappen upped his game and was able to take P1 in Q3, though he will start in P5 for the race as he takes a grid penalty for changing his gearbox for a fifth time.

The Dutchman also came over the radio to apologise, saying: “Sorry to GP (Gianpiero) for being so on the rant.”

Marko: That’s Max under pressure

Marko said that ‘all is well’ between the pair, who are known to have a strong relationship.

He explained to Sky Germany: “In Q2 there was a thing between Max and his race engineer, there were different opinions as to when, who, where, and how should drive out.

“The two are like an old married couple, there’s an argument sometimes. But both have calmed down again, all is well.”

“That’s Max when he’s under pressure or when he doesn’t perform as he could because he always wants the maximum. That’s one of the traits that makes him so incredibly competitive.

“I think he was the best in all three sectors. He had one mistake in Turn Nine and his first corner was not optimal once as well.”

