Rosberg reveals MAJOR Ricciardo problem for Perez at Belgian Grand Prix

Joe Ellis

Wednesday 26 July 2023 19:27

Nico Rosberg has revealed the relentless questioning from journalists over Daniel Ricciardo possibly replacing Sergio Perez at Red Bull will be taking its toll on the Mexican.

Perez finally reached Q3 after five failed attempts at the Hungarian Grand Prix, but he still qualified down in ninth, leaving him an uphill struggle in the race.

He recovered to finish on the podium with a superb drive, but has now fallen more than 100 points behind Max Verstappen, all but ending any realistic prospects of a title race.

Rosberg, the 2016 world champion, knows the pressure Perez is under and what will really gets to him about a race weekend.

Rosberg: It's so hard

Sergio Perez will have to fend off Daniel Ricciardo for a possible shot at the 2025 Red Bull seat

“The only problem is that he still has to go to the race track and on the Thursday, he has to sit in front of 50 journalists,” Rosberg said on the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

“They’re going to ask him ‘Hey Sergio, you look like you’re having the biggest struggle of your career do you think you’re ever going to get out of this again?'

“It always hits you because you have to listen. You can’t ignore you have to answer the question and then the next question will be ‘Hey Sergio, do you feel a threat from Daniel Ricciardo?’

“It just goes on and on like that and it’s so hard because it just keeps hitting your head.”

