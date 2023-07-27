Schumacher admits Mercedes have NEW F1 rival to worry about

Jay Winter

Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher believes that McLaren can challenge Mercedes for the second place in the constructors' championship, as the Silver Arrows shift focus away from battling Red Bull at the top.

After a remarkable performance in Hungary, Schumacher believes McLaren's newfound stability will propel them to further success.

McLaren's resurgence in the current F1 season has been nothing short of remarkable.

In Hungary, the team celebrated another superb weekend, with Lando Norris securing a brilliant second-place finish and rookie Oscar Piastri impressively claiming fifth position.

Schumacher revealed that McLaren has unlocked the secret to stabilising the rear axle of their car, leading to a significant improvement in driving efficiency.

The momentum is clearly on McLaren's side after a slow start to the season, and Ralf Schumacher expects their strong performances to continue in the upcoming races.

"The team can definitely compete for the second position in Formula 1," Schumacher wrote in his column for Sky.

"With Norris and rookie Piastri, McLaren has a strong driver lineup. There's a sense of optimism and progress within the team."

Praise for Piastri

Oscar Piastri has grabbed consecutive P4 and P5 finishes at the British and Hungarian Grand Prix

Schumacher praised the young Australian driver for his impressive performances thus far.

"Piastri, especially, has great potential and is doing an incredible job as a rookie, and I believe he will continue to progress," added Schumacher.

The team's progress is evident, and optimism is running high within the McLaren camp. Schumacher commends the team's relentless efforts to improve their performance, resulting in a noticeable upward trend.

After Norris's stellar podium finish and Piastri's commendable debut season, McLaren have proven that they have the tools to challenge the front-runners.

As the season progresses, all eyes will be on the Woking-based outfit as they continue their quest to secure a coveted position at the sharp end of the grid.

