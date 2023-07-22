close global

Norris left DEFLATED despite superb Hungarian GP qualifying

Lando Norris proved how big a jump McLaren has made by being disappointed with third in Hungary.

The MCL60 has undergone an overhaul in recent races which saw a season-best result at Silverstone for both he and Oscar Piastri.

That form was backed up at the Hungaroring, a track where they thought they might struggle comparatively, with third and fourth on the grid.

Norris, though, was annoyed at a few small mistakes he made which prevented him from claiming a famous pole position.

Norris: I made too many mistakes

"I'm disappointed. If you're within a tenth of pole it feels like you should be on pole if you put the lap together.

"I guess with the overall picture I'm happy. The team did a good job with P3 and P4. A good weekend so far.

"As a driver, I'm not the happiest, I feel I made too many mistakes and it cost me today.

"There's always little things - just putting the lap together. It wasn't the cleanest. There's always an element of risk involved in trying to push a bit more.

"Nothing major. There was definitely a tenth in it. Frustrating. I'm happy. P3 is still a good position, so still a good day."

