Leclerc reveals CURIOUS added bonus of Hungarian Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc has revealed that Budapest is one of his favourite cities to visit on the F1 calendar ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, partly due to its "very good restaurants".

The Monegasque driver heads to Hungary in desperate need of a strong weekend following a miserable P9 finish at the British Grand Prix last time out.

Leclerc currently occupies P7 in the driver standings and will be looking to close the gap to team-mate Carlos Sainz, who currently sits P5 with 83 points to his name.

Ferrari's star man will at a minimum hope for a better outing than during the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix, in which he eventually crossed the line in P6 following more strategy woes.

Leclerc's love for Budapest

During the Ferrari preview of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Leclerc explained some of the standout features of the weekend

"[It's a] very, very technical track," Leclerc stated. "Very difficult track for us drivers.

"[There are] normally quite warm conditions which makes it even harder for the race inside the car."

Leclerc then explained his affection for the city of Budapest, which is renowned across Europe for being both a beautiful and cost-effective holiday destination.

The 2023 season has been an immensely frustrating season for Leclerc

"It's also a city that I particularly enjoy. It's probably one of my favourite cities to go to during the year.

"Very good restaurants, even though I'm on a strict diet during... during the weekend to prepare [for] the race weekend.

"It's always enjoyable to be here."

