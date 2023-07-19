International SUPERSTAR running out of time to secure F1 drive

Joe Ellis

Wednesday 19 July 2023 10:57

Alex Palou is reportedly running out of time to secure a spot on the 2024 F1 grid, with a contract cut-off looming.

According to The Race, Palou is thought to have a contract ready to race for McLaren's IndyCar team in 2024 after he tried to make the move one year ago.

But if the 26-year-old Spaniard finds a seat in F1 before the end of July, then McLaren will null and void that clause which was put in place after a court settlement saw Palou stay with Chip Ganassi Racing for one more season.

He has already done several tests in older versions of the McLaren, as well as doing free practice one at the United States Grand Prix in 2022 where he was 17th fastest.

Running out of options

IndyCar is one of the world's most competitive sports and yet Palou is cruising towards a second title

Palou and his management have been frantically searching for a drive for the 2024 season but it would have to be away from McLaren, who have Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri tied up to deals beyond next year.

The big teams are likely out of the question too, and Daniel Ricciardo's return to AlphaTauri may have scuppered his chances of a spot with the Red Bull sister team.

There are now limited options for Palou, who is dominating the IndyCar Series this year with a 117-point championship lead, if he wants to make the move.

Alternatively, he is thought to be more than happy to stay in America, presumably as the reigning two-time champion, and drive for Arrow McLaren alongside former F1 driver Alexander Rossi and Pato O'Ward.

His future may well directly impact that of more ex-F1 stars such as Marcus Ericsson and Romain Grosjean.

Ericsson, the 2022 Indy 500 winner, is looking like a free agent in the winter and could head from Ganassi to Andretti Autosport which is where Grosjean currently is.

But the Frenchman has not been performing to the expected standards and his seat at the team is not at all secure.

