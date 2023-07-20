Nyck de Vries' manager shuts down 'FAKE' Lewis Hamilton comments

Harry Smith

Thursday 20 July 2023 14:56

Nyck de Vries' manager has shut down 'fake and defamatory' comments that have circulated on social media relating to the Dutch driver and Lewis Hamilton.

The Dutchman has been at the centre of the media's attention since his departure from AlphaTauri was announced last week with Daniel Ricciardo stepping in to replace him for the rest of the 2023 season.

De Vries impressed the entire paddock with his substitute performance at Monza in 2022, in which he scored points on his F1 debut while driving Alex Albon's Williams.

Unfortunately, the 28-year-old's transition into life as a full-time F1 driver has been far less smooth with De Vries failing to pick up any points during his time with AlphaTauri.

De Vries camp rubbishes 'fake' Hamilton comments

In the wake of his departure from AlphaTauri, fake comments circulated on social media claiming that De Vries had accused Red Bull of robbing Lewis Hamilton of his eighth world title.

The comments referenced the 2021 season finale, in which Max Verstappen pipped Hamilton to the title following a controversial call from race director Michael Masi, who was under pressure from both Christian Horner and Toto Wolff.

Nyck de Vries will no doubt be disappointed with the way his F1 career ended

Speaking to F1-Insider, De Vries' manager, Guillaume Le Goff, explained: "Nyck has not spoken to anyone since the news about his AlphaTauri seat. The news is fake and defamatory.

"In the course of the week, there will be an official statement from Nyck. Until then, we still have a few things to arrange."

