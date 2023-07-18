Perez makes world championship 'MIRACLE' claim as pressure mounts

Matthew Hobkinson

Tuesday 18 July 2023 22:42

Sergio Perez has conceded that he will not be able to win the world championship this season, as he believes he is unable to catch Red Bull team-mate and runaway leader Max Verstappen.

After the first four races of the year, Perez and Verstappen shared two victories each in what looked set to be a two-horse race for the 2023 crown.

Adrian Newey's RB19 design looked set to pit the team-mates against one another, as the Mexican looked to stop Verstappen from winning his third championship in as many years.

READ MORE: Ex-Red Bull driver reveals Ricciardo IGNORED advice ahead of F1 hiatus

And although the final race of the season is not until the end of November, Perez has already admitted that his aim this season is to try and secure second-place.

Perez: I cannot catch Verstappen

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen have had very different experiences over course of the current F1 season

"In Formula 1, only your position in Abu Dhabi [the season finale] matters," he told AS.

"But I am not second in the world championship by a miracle, I have won races. I’ve had some bad races, but we have everything ahead of us.

"Target now? Undoubtedly the runner-up in the championship. But I’m only thinking about the Hungarian GP."

Heading into the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend, Verstappen currently holds a 99-point lead over Perez in the driver standings, while Red Bull themselves sit 208 points adrift of Mercedes in constructors' championship.

READ MORE: Horner reveals INCREDIBLE plan to sign Hamilton for Red Bull