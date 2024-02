🏎 #Laureus24 World Sportsman of the Year Nominee @Max33Verstappen became a three-time @F1 world champion in 2023.



The @RedBullRacing driver won 19 of the 22 races, ended the season with 575 points – a record for a season - and led the most laps ever during a season (1,003). pic.twitter.com/V56pNFsxvV