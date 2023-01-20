Ewan Gale

Friday 20 January 2023 16:37 - Updated: 16:38

Alfa Romeo has become the latest team to release its 2023 car launch plans.

The Swiss-based team will look to build upon its promising first year under the new F1 technical regulations last season, finishing sixth in the constructors' standings ahead of Aston Martin, Haas, AlphaTauri and Williams.

This was after finishing ninth the year before, beating only Haas.

The new challenger, the C43, will again have Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu at the wheel and will be launched at 10:00 CET on February 7 in Zurich.

Alfa Romeo's launch date is the third earliest of those already confirmed, with Red Bull confirming a New York gala on February 3 and Williams following up on February 6.

The team faces reform this year after the departure of team principal Fred Vasseur, who has made the switch to Ferrari.

Andreas Seidl has become the new CEO of Sauber to replace the Frenchman, while Alfa Romeo will depart at the end of the year as the Swiss brand pushes forward towards its Audi partnership.