Williams retain US-bound Chadwick

Sam Hall

Wednesday 18 January 2023 13:24

Williams has confirmed that three-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick will remain with the team's academy set-up this year.

Chadwick joined the Williams Racing Driver Academy in 2019 after securing her first crown in the all-female championship.

The 24-year-old has already confirmed that she will be stepping away from the W Series this year and will be instead racing in the United States in the IndyCar feeder series, Indy NXT.

“To be continuing my relationship with Williams is amazing; I’ve had their support since 2019," said Chadwick.

"Having the opportunity to immerse myself within the team and keep that Formula One dream alive is very important.

"I look forward to seeing what we can achieve together."

Chadwick continues F1 duties

Williams has confirmed that alongside her Indy NXT programme with Andretti Autosport, she will work alongside the F1 team and provide support for race preparations.

“We’re very excited to have Jamie continuing as a core part of our Driver Academy at Williams Racing," said sporting director, Sven Smeets.

"She’s an incredibly talented driver and an important role model in inspiring the next generation of females in motorsport.

"We look forward to supporting her in 2023 while she takes on the new challenge in INDY NXT."