Ferrari world title return - A matter of if or when?

Sam Hall

Tuesday 17 January 2023 08:45 - Updated: 08:49

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes that Ferrari will return to its former championship-winning best but we want to know your thoughts.

Ferrari is without a world championship title since 2008 when it last secured the constructors' crown with Felipe Massa and Kimi Raikkonen.

For the team's latest drivers' success, you must go back a year previous to when Raikkonen saw off the threat of Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso.

READ MORE: FIA president backs Ferrari for 'matter of time' F1 turnaround

But Ferrari put itself firmly in the championship mix last term with Charles Leclerc setting the early pace, scoring two wins from the opening three races.

This lead, however, didn't last as Max Verstappen then dominated the campaign.

Speaking at the Dakar Rally, Ben Sulayem expressed his confidence that it is a matter of time before Ferrari scores its next title.

But we want to know your thoughts, is it only a matter of when and not if Ferrari becomes the world champion constructor?