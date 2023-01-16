FIA president backs Ferrari for 'matter of time' F1 turnaround

Sam Hall

Monday 16 January 2023 15:30

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes it is "only a matter of time" before Ferrari returns to F1 championship-winning ways.

The Scuderia finished second in both the drivers' and constructors' battles last year with Red Bull and Max Verstappen taking title honours.

This result, combined with a number of strategic errors, ultimately cost team principal Mattia Binotto his job, with former Sauber CEO Fred Vasseur drafted in as his replacement after the Italian resigned.

The 54-year-old is the first non-Italian to helm the team since Jean Todt left the role at the end of 2007.

Questioned on the diversity of Ferrari's appointments in this position, Ben Sulayem said at the Dakar Rally: "The decision was made on the basis of performance.

"When Ferrari won they had a lot of diversity, but it's not about whether Italians are better than French or Germans. It's about finding the right person."

"Only one team can win" - Ben Sulayem

Ferrari is without a constructors' world title since 2008 and secured its most recent drivers' success in 2007.

Since then, Mercedes and Red Bull have amassed a combined 13 drivers' crowns.

But for Ben Sulayem, the recovery of Ferrari is a matter of if, not when.

"Even if all teams have the same engine and the same team boss, only one team can win at the end," he added.

"Whether they have the right ingredients, no one knows except Ferrari itself. But winning races and winning championships is not something new for Ferrari.

"It's only a matter of time until they win again."