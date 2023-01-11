Verstappen hit with record $1million 2023 F1 bill

GPFans Staff

Wednesday 11 January 2023 10:50

Max Verstappen heads into the 2023 F1 season $1million poorer after being hit with a record fee for a super licence in the sport's history.

Verstappen won his second F1 title last year at a canter, scoring 454 points - but this has come at a cost for the Red Bull driver.

Every year, the 20 drivers on the grid heading into a new campaign have to pay a set fee for their super licence.

For 2023, this constitutes a base figure of €10,400 [£9,217; $11,178], plus €2,100 [£ 1,861; $2,257] per point won the previous season.

It means Verstappen's bill for his super licence for the coming season is €963,800 [£854,060; $1,036,158].

For a full breakdown of what each driver has to pay, see below:

Charles Leclerc - €657,200 [£582,383; $706,240]

Sergio Perez - €650,900 [£576,838; $699,470]

George Russell - €587,900 [£521,031; $631,759]

Carlos Sainz €527,000 [£467,045; $566,316]

Lewis Hamilton - €514,400 [£455,878; $552,745]

Lando Norris - €266,600 [£236,264; $286,473]

Esteban Ocon - €203,600 [£180,432; $218,765]

Fernando Alonso - €180,500 [£159,963; $193,944]

Valtteri Bottas - €113,300 [£100,411; $121,739]

Kevin Magnussen - €62,900 [£55,737; $67,582]

Pierre Gasly - €58,700 (£52,022; $63,069]

Lance Stroll - €48,200 [£42,711; $51,790]

Yuki Tsunoda - €35,600 [£31,549; $38,251]

Zhou Guanyu - €23,000 [£20,560; $24,713]

Alex Albon - €18,800 [£16,662; $20,201]

Nyck de Vries - €14,600 [£12,942; $15,691]

Nico Hülkenberg - €10,400 [£9,219; $11,117]

Oscar Piastri - €10,400 [£9,219; $11,117]

Logan Sargeant - €10,400 [£9,219; $11,177}