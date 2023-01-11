Could F1 really turn down Andretti Cadillac?

Sam Hall

Wednesday 11 January 2023 08:42 - Updated: 08:44

Michael Andretti hoped his deal with General Motors would be enough to secure his team-in-the-making a position on the F1 grid but could the sport turn away one of the biggest names in the automotive industry?

Andretti Global announced last week it had partnered with GM/Cadillac in a bid to add much-needed value to its F1 bid.

While greeted warmly by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, it is understood the reception from a number of teams has been considerably cooler.

In part, this is due to the nature of the union, with GM indicating it is not seeking a works entry and would simply be a name applied to a power unit from a different manufacturer.

With F1 keen to attract factory efforts from OEMs, this is unlikely to add the hoped-for credibility to the Andretti proposal.

Andretti has since spoken out, slating the greed of the teams and making it clear the Cadillac name is not a badging exercise.

But even so, merely having the GM brand represented on the F1 grid would add to the increasing level of interest from the United States.

Surely, this is a deal that is too good to turn down, so we want to know your thoughts. Could F1 really turn down the Andretti Cadillac bid?