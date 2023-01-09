Which 2023 F1 launch are you most excited for?

Sam Hall

Monday 9 January 2023 13:06

F1's 2023 launch season is almost upon us but which unveiling are you most excited for?

At the time of writing, five of the 10 teams on the grid have announced plans to lift the covers off their new machinery.

It is always an exciting time of year with early expectations based almost solely on the look of the car.

There is a word of warning, however, as some teams are almost certain to use a show car in the reveal, showcasing a new livery while keeping design secrets hidden.

This was the case for a number of teams, including Red Bull, as the first interpretations of the all-new technical regulations were revealed last year.

With this in mind, which teams launch are you most looking forward to in the coming weeks? Let us know in the poll and give us your early predictions in the comments below!