Hamilton seeking compassion as Red Bull avoid hangover - GPFans F1 Recap

GPFans Staff

Sunday 8 January 2023 22:30

Lewis Hamilton has conceded to praying for compassion in 2023 after years of war and struggles. Read more...

Horner reveals how Red Bull avoided title "hangover"

Christian Horner has revealed how Red Bull avoided a title hangover last year after a fierce season-long battle with Mercedes in 2021. Read more...

Why Ferrari oversight threatens to derail Vasseur revolution

Fred Vasseur will lead Ferrari into the new season but is the former Sauber team principal and CEO really the right man for the job? Read more...

Audi warned against underestimating huge gulf in F1

Audi Group co-ordinator of all motorsport activities Allan McNish has warned the German manufacturing giant of underestimating the challenge of competing in F1. Read more...

Alonso voted F1's best 'new' signing

Fernando Alonso has been voted as the driver who will perform best at his new team in the coming F1 season after moving from Alpine to Aston Martin. Read more...

Piastri hailed for side-stepping Alpine Szafnauer conflict