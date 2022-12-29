Bottas' Vettel story highlights change in character

Ian Parkes

Valtteri Bottas has revealed a story that demonstrates Sebastian Vettel's evolution as a character across his F1 career.

Four-time champion Vettel retired at the end of the past season following a stellar 16-year career that took in four titles, 53 race victories and 122 podiums driving for Toro Rosso, Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston Martin.

Whilst energetic and charismatic throughout his tenure on the grid, Vettel's dedication and devotion to become the best driver turned to wider issues in society, with a push for awareness of environmental and societal causes highlighted in his latter years.

Reflecting on Vettel's time in the sport, speaking to GPFans in an end-of-season interview, Alfa Romeo driver Bottas said: "He achieved a lot.

"I remember I was watching him on tv winning his first title. I was still at home watching the races.

“Obviously, at his peak, I think he was pretty untouchable. Long career, great career.

“He gave a lot to the sport. and now he's saying himself, he still has lots of things to give, but for the world.

“His values in life have changed quite a bit recently."

Highlighting a personal example, the Finn added: “We were on the same flight from Mexico to Santiago because I was going to Argentina and he said he was going to Patagonia.

“He was there, just him and his backpack alone. He went there for 10 days of hiking. I don't think he would've done that 10 years ago.

“His view of life has changed quite a bit, and it's pretty cool to see how vocal he is about things, that he's really pushing for a more sustainable future and everything, using his voice.”

