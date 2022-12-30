Aston Martin warned against Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari copying

Ian Parkes

Aston Martin has been warned against simply copying from F1's top teams in its quest for titles.

The Silverstone-based team is two seasons into owner Lawrence Stroll's five-year plan set out following its rebranding from Racing Point in 2021.

As part of its push towards the top of the sport, and in addition to a wide-scale infrastructure upgrade that will provide the team with state-of-the-art headquarters, Aston Martin has welcomed a strong influx of personnel from all corners of the grid.

One such member is technical director Dan Fallows, who experienced success with Red Bull as its head aerodynamicist.

Despite bringing a wealth of knowledge from the championship-winning team, Fallows has insisted Aston Martin must forge its own path to greatness.

"The important thing for us is to make sure that we don't just replicate what our competitors are doing," Fallows told select media including GPFans.

"We don't believe that's going to help us overtake the likes of Mercedes, Red Bull Ferrari, so we have to develop our own way of doing things, and that does take time.

"We've a hugely ambitious group of people, and one of the things about seeing the new factory come together is it demonstrates this momentum, this wish to accelerate the process of moving up the grid and starting to get into a winning situation.

"That's what's really going to help us get there, is this passion, this motivation and this belief that we will get there eventually."

