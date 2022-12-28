Aston Martin tease "experiments" with new wind tunnel

Sam Hall

Wednesday 28 December 2022 14:20

Aston Martin technical director Dan Fallows has teased the "experiments" that could be completed once the team's new wind tunnel is operational.

The Silverstone-based team is completing a number of significant infrastructure projects including the construction of a new state-of-the-art headquarters.

This will house a new wind tunnel with the full facility set to be completed in 2024.

Although the benefits will not fully show until the 2025 season Fallows explained the advantages of a team having its own wind tunnel, something Aston Martin does not currently enjoy.

"There's no doubt that it will be a world-class facility," Fallows told selected media, including GPFans.

"Having access to that 24/7 if required is obviously very important. As we improve in our wind tunnel runs availability that we have, from the aerodynamic testing restrictions goes down, clearly, we wouldn't be spending as much time in the tunnel."

But Wind tunnels can also be used for testing new road-going machinery as well as competition designs for other series.

Teasing the possibilities, Fallows added: "But having your own facility means you can do other experiments as well, which is invaluable.

"It's something we don't necessarily have the luxury of doing at the moment when we're sharing a tunnel with another team [Mercedes]."

Additional reporting by Ian Parkes