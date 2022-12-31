Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
F1 Twitter's best Red Bull memes of 2022

F1 Twitter's best Red Bull memes of 2022

F1 News

F1 Twitter's best Red Bull memes of 2022

F1 Twitter's best Red Bull memes of 2022
Ronan Murphy

Red Bull had an almost perfect year in 2022, with Max Verstappen winning the F1 drivers' championship for a second consecutive time and the team lifting its first constructors' championship for nine years.

Despite such a successful season, there was plenty of drama between the drivers, particularly around team orders with Verstappen and Sergio Perez instructed not to fight early in the season and then the Dutchman ignoring a request to let the Mexican by in Brazil.

Verstappen also won his championship in confusing circumstances, with TV viewers unsure how many points were awarded at the end of the Japanese Grand Prix.

Off the grid, Red Bull was penalised for breaking the budget cap, with claims the overspend was - in part- due to catering costs.

All these events led to fans of Red Bull - and their detractors - posting numerous memes online, with F1 Twitter enjoying the madness.

Here are the best Red Bull memes of 2022:

  Vacature: Online F1-redacteur (freelance, part- of fulltime)

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x