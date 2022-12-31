F1 Twitter's best Red Bull memes of 2022

Ronan Murphy

Saturday 31 December 2022 07:30

Red Bull had an almost perfect year in 2022, with Max Verstappen winning the F1 drivers' championship for a second consecutive time and the team lifting its first constructors' championship for nine years.

Despite such a successful season, there was plenty of drama between the drivers, particularly around team orders with Verstappen and Sergio Perez instructed not to fight early in the season and then the Dutchman ignoring a request to let the Mexican by in Brazil.

Verstappen also won his championship in confusing circumstances, with TV viewers unsure how many points were awarded at the end of the Japanese Grand Prix.

Off the grid, Red Bull was penalised for breaking the budget cap, with claims the overspend was - in part- due to catering costs.

All these events led to fans of Red Bull - and their detractors - posting numerous memes online, with F1 Twitter enjoying the madness.

Here are the best Red Bull memes of 2022:

Checo racing against Verstappen for the rest of his career pic.twitter.com/rUXnKDFOz0 — F1 MEMES (@f1trolls_) November 15, 2022

When they say they don’t like F1 pic.twitter.com/R7QQCdbX0i — F1 Reaction Pictures (@FormulaReaction) October 1, 2022

redbull catering team trying to figure out how they can spend $7 million on cooking dinner pic.twitter.com/MdYTqJ4BQt — rama🥡 (@strawchewer_) October 10, 2022

FIA adding up the points and crowning Max as Champion: pic.twitter.com/05QqPZcpNF — Battery Voltas (@BatteryVoltas) October 9, 2022

My respect for Verstappen pic.twitter.com/hcDAJxW4WG — F1 MEMES (@f1trolls_) November 13, 2022

Red Bull team orders be like pic.twitter.com/TjjdC9bWmG — Lily in her birthday era (@carsgonyoom) June 12, 2022

Name a more iconic duo pic.twitter.com/EjD3PvQGNn — F1 MEMES (@f1trolls_) September 13, 2022

redbull after bringing in upgrades and telling the fia it was money for catering pic.twitter.com/xp1D0KG9aC — dee⚠️ (@344prop) October 10, 2022

The FIA when they look at Red Bull’s submission and see’s the amount they spent on catering pic.twitter.com/3ecpqsdXnA — Andy 🤠🇦🇷 (@AndyGraham22) October 10, 2022

#BrazilGP #F1 When Redbull team, orders Perez to let Verstappen thru again after today: pic.twitter.com/v1xtSFbRiA — The Crypto Anon (@MichealTheOne) November 13, 2022

Vacature: Online F1-redacteur (freelance, part- of fulltime)