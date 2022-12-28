Eyewatering $5million Las Vegas Grand Prix package revealed

Sam Hall

Wednesday 28 December 2022 10:00 - Updated: 10:03

Caesars Entertainment has set a new high bar for ticket pricing after announcing the $5million 'Emporer Package' for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

It was common knowledge that Vegas would see some eyewatering package deals for the world's elite and the latest offering promises to be "unlike anything else".

But what does such an extortionate price get you?

The 'lucky' individual willing to part company with $5million will get a five-night stay in the Nobu Sky Villa, a 10,300-square-foot, three-bedroomed luxury apartment. There is also a 4,700-foot terrace capable of hosting up to 75 guests.

Given the terrace is just 140 feet above the iconic Strip, a part of the all-new track layout, why would you watch from anywhere else?

But should you be tempted to leave you're palatial residence and travel to ground level, your personal chauffeur will take you in a Rolls Royce to wherever you wish to go.

This includes the Paddock Club, with 12 tickets included in the price. The pit lane walkabout is included in this figure!

It could also take you to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, with 'an added gift' of two tickets to Adele's sold-out 'Weekends with Adele' residency.

If food is your passion, then you're in luck, as Michelin-starred restauranteur Chef Nobu Matsuhisa "will personally create a special menu and host a private dinner for 12 guests in the Nobu Sky Villa.

"Guests will feast on Chef Nobu’s signature New Style Japanese cuisine, all the while indulging in the finest sake and Japanese whisky hand selected by Chef Nobu."

The full package

In total, for your $5million, you will get -

- Five nights in the Nobu Sky Villa

- 12 tickets to the Paddock Club. This includes an all-inclusive food and beverage package as well as access to the pit lane Walk and a private Caesars Entertainment space within the Paddock Club to enjoy the racing action with bespoke service and accommodations.

- A private dinner for 12 curated and hosted by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa in the Nobu Sky Villa

- A personal driver and Rolls-Royce for the entirety of the stay

- A choice of any spa service for six guests in the villa's private treatment room by artisans from the award-winning Qua Baths & Spa

- Spa services range from the luxurious Qua Signature 24-karat Gold Facial to the Qua Signature Mojave Rain treatment, which incorporates Native American healing traditions using sacred plants and oils

- Personal VIP host to coordinate experiences at all Caesars Entertainment's Las Vegas resorts, including food and beverage offerings across the city and OMNIA Nightclub at Caesars Palace

- Immediate Seven Star Caesars Rewards Tier Status

- As an added gift, Caesars Palace will invite the Emperor Package holder and a guest to attend the sold-out and critically acclaimed residency "WEEKENDS WITH ADELE" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.