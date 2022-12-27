F1 2022's top-10 drivers ranked as Button sticks his neck out - GPFans F1 Recap

Ian Parkes

Tuesday 27 December 2022 22:30

It was a season spiced up by new aerodynamic regulations designed to deliver closer racing and more overtaking, and for the most part, it delivered. Read more...

Button makes epic prediction for 2023 F1

Jenson Button has boldly predicted an "epic" 2023 season is in store as the recently introduced technical regulations and budget cap begin to yield results. Read more...

Hamilton weighs up fan balance between driving and drama

Lewis Hamilton has conceded the increased off-track drama in F1 is proving to be an attraction for fans. Read more...

What we learned from F1 2022

Max Verstappen followed up his maiden F1 title with an instant renewal as Red Bull cantered to a double championship. Read more...

Ferrari - has the right call been made hiring Fred Vasseur?

Ferrari has seemingly taken a gamble in looking beyond Maranello and hiring Fred Vasseur as its new team principal. Read more...

Alonso backed to play Aston Martin role beyond F1 career