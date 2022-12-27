Hamilton weighs up fan balance between driving and drama

Ewan Gale

Tuesday 27 December 2022 16:30

Lewis Hamilton has conceded the increased off-track drama in F1 is proving to be an attraction for fans.

The seven-time champion has been at the centre of a fiery rivalry with Red Bull's Max Verstappen in recent years that has coincided with F1's skyrocketing popularity, triggered in part by the Netflix series 'Drive to Survive'.

Certain aspects of the show have bent the truth on occasion to fit a narrative, a point the drivers have made to F1's bosses in order to avoid further instances moving forward.

But the on-track drama has been matched by the off-track political fighting in recent years, with Toto Wolff and Christian Horner famously involved in a war of words in 2021.

Further intrigue was created in Abu Dhabi that year, whilst the Red Bull team radio affair in Brazil last season led to major fan reactions on social media.

The increase in popularity, however, has also led to a rise in abuse being directed toward drivers and their families.

Adamant he is focused only on driving, Mercedes driver Hamilton told Channel 4: "[It's] the core of what I do, that's what I got into the sport for, right?

"That's what I want people getting into the sport for. But I am sure for some people it adds the excitement, seeing all that drama.

"But I just want to see great wheel-to-wheel racing on a fair platform and let the best man win, man or woman, and we need some women here at some stage."