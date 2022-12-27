Button makes epic prediction for 2023 F1

Sam Hall

Tuesday 27 December 2022 09:00

Jenson Button has boldly predicted an "epic" 2023 season is in store as the recently introduced technical regulations and budget cap begin to yield results.

Since the introduction of the V6 hybrid power units in 2014, there has only been one title race that has gone the distance with more than one team involved in the battle.

But with the cap and aerodynamic testing rules preventing teams from establishing an unassailable margin, the 2009 champion is hopeful of a tighter contest next term.

Asked about his optimism for a fight between three teams at the front, Button told Sky Sports' 'Any Driven Monday': “It’s going to take a couple of years.

"Even with the cost cap, for the teams that are closer to the rear to really fight at the front, but it’s possible, definitely.

"There’s no reason why they can’t, especially if they have the right personnel and the right driver line-up. Anything is possible.

“Three teams would be mega. We all love it when there are more teams involved. When it’s two drivers in the same team fighting for a championship, yeah, it’s fine if the racing is good. But we like other teams.

“We love the teams fighting as well as the drivers. I loved that fight between Toto [Wolff] and Christian [Horner] off-track as well as the action on-track.

“The last time we had three teams was back in 2010, where it was McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull all fighting for the world championship.

“Bring it on. I think we’ll have an epic season next year.”