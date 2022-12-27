Alonso backed to play Aston Martin role beyond F1 career

Ian Parkes

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack is confident Fernando Alonso will play a part in the "future" of the team long past his driving duties.

The Spaniard has joined the Silverstone-based outfit to replace the retired Sebastian Vettel as the experienced head of the operation alongside Lance Stroll.

The two-time champion, who enters his 20th season, will be 43 by the end of the two-year contract he signed with the team.

Alonso has signalled an intent to continue past that date, with an argument against difficult to counter given his performances with Alpine this year.

But with Aston Martin building up from a smaller operation into one that hopes to challenge consistently for championships - the upscaling including an influx of staff and the creation of a state-of-the-art campus - Krack would like Alonso to remain part of the family past his driving days.

"We have had some very good conversations already with him," Krack told selected media, including GPFans.

"This, in my opinion, can go beyond driving.

"Fernando joining us, as being a core part of the team, and we have to see how this is going to develop.

"But he can have a big role to play in the future of the team."

Additional reporting by Ewan Gale