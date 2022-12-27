Horner hails ruthless Red Bull

Ian Parkes

Christian Horner has praised Red Bull's ruthlessness after pegging back Ferrari in a record-breaking F1 campaign.

Red Bull secured double-title success this past term as the team dominated from the fourth race to the end of the year.

Max Verstappen set a new record with 15 race wins to his name en route to securing a second successive F1 crown, which proved to be a remarkable turnaround after starting the season with two DNFs in three races.

There was a late low for Red Bull with the events of the São Paulo Grand Prix when Verstappen refused to move over for team-mate Sergio Perez when instructed, sparking an internal inquiry.

Despite that, speaking to GPFans in an end-of-season interview, Horner said: "It has been an incredible year, with Brazil only a blip as far as I can see it.

"Because when you look at the season as a whole, if you think it was the biggest regulation change in 40 years and coming off the back of the biggest fight we have seen probably in 40 years between two drivers and two teams.

"So the way the team adapted to the new regulations, despite turning up at the first race and having a double DNF, we were competitive.

"From there, we were able to build some momentum, we won the second race out in Saudi Arabia and we got going.

"We never gave Ferrari a chance to make a big lead and get into a comfortable area."

Verstappen Leclerc battle "stunning"

Verstappen went wheel-to-wheel with Charles Leclerc on a number of occasions in the opening stages of the year and regularly came out on top.

The Saudi Arabian GP was a notable success as it was the Dutchman's first win of the year at a time when Ferrari arguably had the faster car.

"The way he [Verstappen] raced against Charles in those early races was quite stunning," added Horner.

"Checo [Perez], also making steps, feeling more comfortable within the team, his pole position in Saudi was purely outstanding.

"It has been an incredible year when you consider we won [17] races, had two sprint race victories, five one-two finishes, defended the drivers' championship and retook the constructors' championship after eight years."

