Alfa Romeo target "new approach" after performance boom

Ian Parkes

Wednesday 21 December 2022 14:35

Former Alfa Romeo team principal Fred Vasseur believes the outfit's fortunes are set for a sharp rise after a successful campaign.

Alfa Romeo finished sixth in the constructors' standings this term with a strong start to the season protecting from an appalling run of results after financial limitations restricted an ability to develop late in the year.

Although the team has been one of the few unable to operate at the budget cap this year, the team is set for a cash injection in the near future as it becomes the Audi works entry in 2026.

The impact of this switch is already being felt with Sauber appointing former McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl as its new CEO.

Speaking to GPFans before being confirmed as the new Ferrari team principal and confident that on-track performances will encourage additional sponsors to partner with Sauber, Vasseur said: "Short term is brilliant because we had the result this season, [so] we are able to be more attractive for the sponsors and so on.

"We can have a new approach for the next two or three years.

"For the mid-term, with Audi, it will be completely different.

"But I am more than pleased and really convinced that the team is on a good path."

Additional reporting by Sam Hall