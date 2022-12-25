Welcome to GPFans

Could Verstappen really call time on F1 early?

F1 News

Sam Hall

Max Verstappen dropped a very subtle hint in November that too many repeats of his F1 title battle with Lewis Hamilton in 2021 could hasten his exit from the sport.

Verstappen endured a torrid battle with seven-time champion Hamilton that included numerous on-track battles before he landed the decisive blow on the last lap of the final race in Abu Dhabi to clinch his maiden title.

This year’s championship was a stroll in the park by comparison as the Red Bull driver won a record-breaking 15 of 22 grands prix to seal back-to-back crowns with four races to spare.

Verstappen has a remarkable long-term contract with Red Bull through to the end of 2028, by the conclusion of which he will be 31.

With many drivers stretching their careers into their late 30s - early 40s if you are Fernando Alonso - would Verstappen really walk away at such a relatively young age?

Take our latest fun Christmas poll and let us your know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could Max Verstappen really call time on F1 early?

