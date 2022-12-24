Verstappen teases father-son rally partnership - but faces a problem

Sam Hall

Saturday 24 December 2022 07:30

Max Verstappen has teased the possibility of teaming up with his former F1 driver father Jos Verstappen in a future event.

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen has joined forces with dad Jan in the past, notably at the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours and, more recently, December's Gulf 12 Hour.

But unlike the Danish family, Verstappen revealed his interest is in only one direction at present, with former McLaren driver Jos not so keen.

"I want to, but he doesn't want to at the moment, so I need to convince him," said Verstappen.

"He's fully into rallying. I hope, of course, in the coming years, we can do that."

Verstappen's extra-curricular racing is not exclusive to the real world, with the Dutchman also driving for Team Redline in virtual competitions.

Asked about his experience of the Six Hours of Spa Francorchamps Virtual, Verstappen said: "It was quite eventful, to be honest. Can we skip that?

"Yeah, it was okay. But I had a moment in Eau Rouge. It was quite a big moment. It happens."

Verstappen finished second, despite the incident which can be viewed below.