Hamilton hints at career documentary in F1 season verdict

Sam Hall

Tuesday 20 December 2022 10:35

Lewis Hamilton has declared the first winless season of his F1 career "a breeze" in comparison to past campaigns whilst also hinting at a future project.

The seven-time champion endured his first year without either a race win or a pole position since making the step up to F1 with McLaren in 2007.

Despite this, Hamilton dismissed the notion it had been his hardest campaign to date when speaking with Channel 4.

"I don't really remember all of the other years because I have a really bad memory," said the Mercedes driver. "I wouldn't say it has been the hardest year, no.

"There has definitely been a year in the past that has been the hardest year of my life, from a personal place, and so this year has been a breeze compared to that one.

"You will have to read my book or something! Maybe it will come out in my documentary."

Until the chequered flag fell in Abu Dhabi in mid-November, Hamilton held the unique distinction of being the only driver in F1 history to have scored a win in each season he had driven.

But asked if he cared about stats and records, Hamilton said: "Not particularly, no.

"I have had a pretty amazing 15 years, I am just living in gratitude. In 20 years' time, I am not going to be whining about whether or not I won a race every single year. I will be thinking of the championships.

"I will be looking back and thinking how fortunate I was to work with great people, the success we had, the trials and tribulations.

"Those are the things I will be looking back on and I will not be whining about whether or not I won one race in every season, or being the youngest. All these records will have zero meaning to me.

"It is more the journey, the times with the great people, the great friendships I have made, and the values that I have tried to stick to."