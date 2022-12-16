Ocon attempts to cool Alonso grievances

Ian Parkes

Friday 16 December 2022 17:15

Additional reporting by Ewan Gale

Esteban Ocon has vowed to beat former team-mate Fernando Alonso next year but has tempered frayed relations between the pair.

The Alpine duo clashed on track on more than one occasion across the past two seasons together, with the most dramatic flashpoint coming during the sprint event at the São Paulo Grand Prix.

Ocon and Alonso twice made contact which took both drivers out of the top 10 in the 100km race, although points finishes in the grand prix made up for the squabble.

After the season, Ocon accused Alonso, who joins Aston Martin next season, of failing to do his fair share of the work.

But toning down his opinions of the partnership, speaking to a select end-of-season media roundtable, that included GPFans, the Frenchman said: "We can be happy with the job we've done for the team.

READ MORE...Alpine concede DRS remains F1's necessary evil

"Together we really made a step with this team, helping it reach new levels.

"I will never say it's perfect but at times we executed close to perfect. In Brazil, for example, we both executed our races perfectly.

"These are things I didn't feel we did when I joined Renault.

"[I'm] Pretty pleased with our two years. Let's beat him next year."