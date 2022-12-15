Alpine concede DRS remains F1's necessary evil

Sam Hall

Thursday 15 December 2022 13:55

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer has conceded that DRS remains a necessary evil in F1 with overtaking still a "struggle".

The Drag Reduction System was introduced to F1 in 2011 in a bid to improve the racing spectacle by allowing drivers to move into a position where an overtake could be possible.

But the system is often criticised for either being too powerful or not powerful enough, with overtakes on some occasions completed well before a braking zone with the rear wing flap open.

The new aerodynamic regulations introduced this year, also aimed to improve following and creating overtaking opportunities, reset all the calculations to determine how long DRS zones should be.

But when assessing the success of the new rules, Szafnauer conceded that the sport still needs DRS.

"There were a couple of objectives, one of which was to bring the field a bit closer together and I think that's been partially achieved," said Szafnauer.

"I think the racing is a little bit closer and then the other objective was to get most of the downforce or the predominant amount of the downforce from the floor, such that overtaking can be a little bit easier and I think overtaking is a bit easier.

"It's still, at some circuits, difficult, still requires DRS and sometimes even with DRS, we still struggle to overtake.

"But I think it's proved to be an entertaining season and I think from an entertainment standpoint the new formula has delivered."