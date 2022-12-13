Alfa Romeo confirm Vasseur exit as Ferrari move looms

Ian Parkes

Tuesday 13 December 2022 07:00 - Updated: 07:03

Alfa Romeo has confirmed Fred Vasseur is to leave the team in January, paving the way for a switch to Ferrari.

Vasseur's exit, after six years as team principal and CEO of Sauber Motorsport, comes as no surprise as he has been heavily linked with a move to the Scuderia, even prior to the storied team confirming Mattia Binotto had resigned.

Binotto leaves Ferrari on December 30.

GPFans can confirm Alfa Romeo is to imminently announce Vasseur's successor.

“As I prepare to bring my adventure at Alfa Romeo to an end, I can look back fondly at these six years together," said Vasseur.

"I owe a debt of gratitude to every single employee of the team, as they are the ones who got this team back on their feet and climbing the ladder of our sport.

"I am proud of the job we collectively have done as a team and a company, and even more so of the strong foundations we have laid for what’s to come next.

"But what I am the proudest of is the people that made this all possible, which in time have become friends. This team will always feel like home and I’ll be rooting for it wherever I go.

"I have learned so much during my stint as a CEO and team principal and I feel each day has equipped me for what is to come.

"I know Alfa Romeo will keep going from strength to strength and I’m looking forward to seeing them compete at the business end of the grid in the next few years.”

Vasseur "inspiring" during his time at Alfa Romeo

Vasseur joined the team in mid-July 2017, when it was then known as Sauber before transitioning to Alfa Romeo from 2019, and transformed its fortunes on and off track.

The 54-year-old Frenchman helped it secure its best result for a decade in the F1 constructors' standings this year with sixth position.

Sauber chairman Finn Rausing, who made Vasseur one of his first signings after taking over the team, said he had provided "six years of inspiring leadership and hard work" in "helping rebuild our company and our team".

Rausing added: "He was able to encourage every one of us into giving our best and the increasingly good results we have enjoyed are a testament to the quality of his performance at the helm of the team.

"He was the first to believe in our project and he leaves a team in a much stronger, healthier position than when he arrived, with a bright future ahead of us, which is all that could have been asked of him.

"I am sure I echo everyone in the team when I wish Fred every success in his future endeavours.”