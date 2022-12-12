Brown makes Ricciardo confession despite wielding axe

Ewan Gale

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has insisted F1 is a better place with Daniel Ricciardo in the sport - despite axing the Australian.

Ricciardo will spend next year as part of Red Bull's development team, assisting Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, as well as carrying out commercial activities for the world championship-winning team.

The switch came after his time with McLaren came to a premature end, with his contract mutually terminated a year early in order to make way for Oscar Piastri.

Reacting to the eight-time grand prix winner's move back to Red Bull, Brown said: "I think it's good to have Daniel in Formula 1, regardless of what team it is.

"It's a positive and most importantly, I hope we see him in a Formula 1 car."

Brown concedes "lots of learning" for McLaren

McLaren fell short in its fight with Alpine for fourth in the constructors' standings despite some sterling drives by Lando Norris.

The Briton was the only driver who clinched a podium outside the top three teams in Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes.

Assessing McLaren's 2022 season, Brown explained: "Lots of learning, lots of ups and downs. Not as competitive as we were last year, but I think we're a better racing team this year.

"We’re operationally more sound. Our pit stops are better. We've got our investments that are nearing completion.

"So I think we've learned a lot. New regulations, and excited for next year and to see Oscar in the car."