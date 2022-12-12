Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Brown makes Ricciardo confession despite wielding axe
WK2022
Wolff makes "more potent" Mercedes vow for 2023
Horner confession after blips in Red Bull dominance
Wolff refutes Mercedes "stupid pill" as Binotto receives Horner backing - GPFans F1 Recap
Ocon makes Alpine declaration after McLaren triumph
Horner throws support behind new F1 initiative
Sainz claims Ferrari mastery behind 2023 optimism
Leclerc reveals personal Binotto gesture after retirement decision
Hamilton reveals emotional reaction to Russell's maiden Mercedes win
Norris reveals level of discomfort with McLaren
Horner backs Binotto after falling to Ferrari pressure
Wolff dismisses "stupid pill" behind Mercedes 2022 failure
Verstappen makes rare Hamilton confession as Wolff owns up to Mercedes first - GPFans F1 Recap
Aston Martin proved mantra with stunning comeback
Brown makes Ricciardo confession despite wielding axe

Brown makes Ricciardo confession despite wielding axe

F1 News

Brown makes Ricciardo confession despite wielding axe

Brown makes Ricciardo confession despite wielding axe

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has insisted F1 is a better place with Daniel Ricciardo in the sport - despite axing the Australian.

Ricciardo will spend next year as part of Red Bull's development team, assisting Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, as well as carrying out commercial activities for the world championship-winning team.

The switch came after his time with McLaren came to a premature end, with his contract mutually terminated a year early in order to make way for Oscar Piastri.

Reacting to the eight-time grand prix winner's move back to Red Bull, Brown said: "I think it's good to have Daniel in Formula 1, regardless of what team it is.

"It's a positive and most importantly, I hope we see him in a Formula 1 car."

READ MORE...Ricciardo reveals Haas Williams 2023 drive would have led to F1 exit

Brown concedes "lots of learning" for McLaren

McLaren fell short in its fight with Alpine for fourth in the constructors' standings despite some sterling drives by Lando Norris.

The Briton was the only driver who clinched a podium outside the top three teams in Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes.

Assessing McLaren's 2022 season, Brown explained: "Lots of learning, lots of ups and downs. Not as competitive as we were last year, but I think we're a better racing team this year.

"We’re operationally more sound. Our pit stops are better. We've got our investments that are nearing completion.

"So I think we've learned a lot. New regulations, and excited for next year and to see Oscar in the car."

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x