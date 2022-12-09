Welcome to GPFans

Magnussen reveals "first time" outing with father Jan

Kevin Magnussen is geared up for a "special" return to sportscar racing with father Jan in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Magnussen Jr raced for Chip Ganassi Racing in the 2021 IMSA Sportscar championship in the United States, only to be given a surprise recall to F1 with Haas shortly before the season began this term.

But at this weekend's Gulf 12 Hours endurance race, the Dane will share a GT car with former F1 driver, multiple Le Mans and IMSA class winner Jan for the first time.

The duo will drive the MDK Motorsports and AF Corse-run Ferrari 488 GT3 entry alongside team owner Mark Kvamme, who won the AM class at the race earlier this year before going on to become the Porsche Carrera Cup North America AM champion.

The Magnussens, who took part in last year's running of the Le Mans 24 Hours, now have an opportunity to race alongside each other again.

Speaking ahead of the event, Magnussen Jr, who took his maiden F1 pole position in Brazil last month, said: "It’s something that I’m really excited about.

“Racing with my dad is always something that I enjoy a lot.

"It’s such a special thing that we’re still both active racing drivers at the same time.

"He’s not that old, so I feel like I have to grab the opportunity, as much as I can, while he’s still in good shape and fast.

“It’s the first time that we’re going to drive in a GT car together and I think he’s going to be pretty hard to beat in that one, but we’ll see!”

