Albon uncovers challenge in quest for Williams fix

Sam Hall & Ian Parkes

Thursday 8 December 2022 15:05

Alex Albon has revealed the challenge facing Williams to address the issues suffered this year with the FW44.

Williams finished at the foot of the constructors' standings for the fourth time in five years after failing to take advantage of F1's new technical regulations to rise through the order.

This is despite having scored a point in only the fourth race of the season in Australia through Albon, although only four further top 10s would follow.

"I think we know where we need to improve," said Albon.

"It's a lot of it's down to getting the right balance and it's a common feedback from Nicky [Latifi] and myself that we just need to be able to drive the car in the way that we want to a lot of times.

"We feel a little bit constricted by the car in certain types of corners."

In order to provide time to engineer a fix for next season, Williams switched focus away from the FW44 at an early stage.

But Albon conceded: "It's one thing knowing what we need, it's another thing fixing it.

"So a lot of the time, I’m already talking about midway through this year, has been spent on making sure that the development for next year goes in the right place and we're making sure we, I guess, leave no stone unturned.

"Obviously, right now, we're still busy in the simulator and making sure that we are going in the direction that we think we need to go in."