Silverstone changes bring fans closer to F1 action

Sam Hall & Ian Parkes

Thursday 8 December 2022 08:52 - Updated: 08:52

Silverstone has confirmed changes that will enable fans to get closer to the F1 action at next year's British Grand Prix.

The circuit will make modifications along the Wellington Straight using the latest Geobrugg fencing.

The improved technology will allow for a 248m-long barrier that separates the fan zone from the track to be moved 15m closer to the Tarmac.

The section being altered comes at the end of a DRS zone and is often a key place for overtaking.

“It's a fully homologated system with the FIA and FIM," said Silverstone circuit manager Lee Howkins.

"With the speed of the straight and the new safety aspects of Formula 1, it was the right time to move to the Geobrugg system.

Article continues below image.

"We want to make sure we’re giving the fans the best experience and the best views.”

The mobile debris fence system satisfies the highest FIA standards and is easy to move should adaptations be required.

In order to be used on an F1 circuit, the fencing must pass strict FIA tests including catching a 780kg sphere fired from a cannon at 60kph and a full-size car impacting at 120kph at an angle of 20 degrees.

Dromo Circuit Design has assisted in the development to ensure safety standards are met, and CEO Jarno Zaffelli said: “We decided to use this system, not only because it's FIA approved but because it’s very easy to install and if we have to move it slightly or adjust something, we can. It was a no-brainer.”

Article continues below image.

Geobrugg director of motorsport solutions, Jochen Braunwarth, added: “We’re excited to be part of the redevelopment plans at Silverstone.

"By bringing in our mobile debris fences, we can safely give spectators at the Wellington Straight a fantastic view of the track.”

The work is expected to be completed by Christmas and be ready for use in 2023.