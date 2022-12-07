FIA react to Zhou Silverstone crash with regulation change

Sam Hall

Wednesday 7 December 2022 16:05 - Updated: 16:05

The FIA World Motor Sport Council has approved a number of regulation changes ahead of the 2023 F1 season.

Zhou Guanyu flipped his Alfa Romeo at the start of the British Grand Prix in July and the extreme force saw the roll hoop protecting him collapse.

Following an FIA review of the incident, it has been confirmed that the required strength of roll hoops will increase for 2024 "as part of the continual commitment to improving safety standards".

The update will see test loads applied more horizontally to ensure better fixing of the roll hoop to the chassis structure.

Further changes were also approved as the WMC met for the final time this year in Bologna with regard to the financial regulations.

For 2023 and 2024, teams will be granted an increase in the forfeit allowance for each sprint session, up from $150 thousand to $300k.

The elimination of any adjustment to this figure to factor in accident damage sustained during a sprint session was also rubber-stamped.

The meeting also saw the approval of the six sprint events and the revised 23-race calendar following the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix.