Which 2023 F1 sprint will deliver the best entertainment?

F1 News

F1 has finally drawn up its sprint calendar for 2023, drawing on criteria it feels will provide the entertainment now being demanded by the fans of the one-third-distance event.

Alongside the Red Bull Ring in Austria and Interlagos in Brazil which have previously staged successful sprints, four new venues have been added to the calendar for next season in Azerbaijan, Belgium, Qatar and Austin.

F1 say its selection of the six circuits followed research to calculate the most suitable tracks for the sprint, including overtaking opportunities, close racing and high-speed sections.

So which venue do you believe will deliver the perfect sprint spectacle?

Take part in our poll below, and as always, give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Which track will deliver the most entertaining sprint in 2023?

