Perez issues Red Bull united warning after Verstappen friction

F1 News

Ian Parkes & Ewan Gale

Sergio Perez believes he and Max Verstappen have a "very strong responsibility" to keep Red Bull united ahead of the new F1 season in 2023.

The relationship between the two drivers was placed under the microscope after two-time champion Verstappen refused to pull aside for Perez at the penultimate race of the year in São Paulo.

Speculation was aired that an alleged deliberate crash by the Mexican in Monaco Grand Prix qualifying was the cause of animosity between the two drivers, although all issues appeared to have been resolved by the final race in Abu Dhabi.

The incident, however, left a mark on Red Bull's most successful season in F1 as the Milton Keynes-based team scored 17 race victories and both championships.

Perez was, however, unmoved by the accusations levelled at him at the time as he insisted: “It is just part of the sport and the speculation people like to make.

"To me, this happened so many races ago that it is totally irrelevant."

But while commending his team for their performance across the year, Perez also now knows there is a certain onus on himself and Verstappen going forward.

“It has been a hell of a year for Red Bull," added Perez, who scored two wins of his own in Monaco and Singapore.

"I don’t want any of this to take any enjoyment [away] for any of the guys in my team.

“Max and myself now have a very strong responsibility to keep this united team going forwards.”

