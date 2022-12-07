Welcome to GPFans

Russell seeks Mercedes "balance" in packed schedule
F1 News

George Russell has conceded Mercedes must find the "right balance" of workloads heading into what is still threatening to be a record-breaking 24-race season.

The Briton enjoyed a successful first season with the Silver Arrows after joining from Williams, beating seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in the final standings.

But with the schedule to expand with two additional races next year - with F1 aiming to replace the axed Chinese Grand Prix - Russell is cautious of the balancing act between time off and time spent in the simulator between events.

“There is definitely a balance to be struck and there is a lot that goes on away from the track, a lot more than I have ever been used to coming from Williams to Mercedes," said Russell.

“Next year, with 24 races, we just need to find the right balance that suits everyone.”

Russell recognises simulator value

Mercedes lost significant development time on its rivals after having to battle to fix its porpoising problems.

But an update brought late in the year yielded significant pace, enabling Russell to score the team's only win - and his first in F1 - in Brazil.

Reflecting on the importance of work completed between races, Russell added: “Being part of Mercedes, there is so much more resource available to develop yourself and the team through the work we do on the simulator.

“And you notice the difference that the more work you put in, the more you are getting out of it."

