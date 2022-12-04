Welcome to GPFans

Hamilton strife explained as Ferrari priorities questioned - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 cost cap has "bugs to iron out" - Brawn
Gasly issues Alpine warning ahead of "fresh start"
Rosberg adds caveat to Russell's defeat of "scruffy" Hamilton
F1 LIVE - Former Ferrari and McLaren star Tambay dies
McLaren claim 'lucky punch' podiums killed by F1 rule changes
Latifi issues damning verdict on "crucial" season
Alonso reveals Jaguar flashback after Aston Martin debut
Ferrari priorities questioned by departing team boss
Russell explains Hamilton "extravagant" Mercedes test item split
Wolff reveals Mercedes 'onion peeling' as Ricciardo Red Bull chance addressed - GPFans F1 Recap
Leclerc vow after Ferrari year riddled with "too many mistakes"
Ricciardo reveals Piastri sympathy despite 'F1 career going t**s up'
Alpine outline "next level" expectations for Gasly
F1 News

George Russell has explained that Lewis Hamilton's difficulties with Mercedes' W13 over the first half of the season forced him to try "extravagant things" in a bid to find a cure. Read more...

Ferrari priorities questioned by departing team boss

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has questioned the team's priorities after budget constraints limited development across the past F1 season. Read more...

F1 cost cap has "bugs to iron out" - Brawn

Ross Brawn believes F1's budget cap still has "bugs to iron out" but feels the magic of the sport would have been lost if a standardised route had instead been preferred. Read more...

McLaren claim 'lucky punch' podiums killed by F1 rule changes

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl believes the time of 'lucky punch' podiums is "pretty much over" in F1's latest regulatory era. Read more...

Rosberg adds caveat to Russell's defeat of "scruffy" Hamilton

Former F1 champion Nico Rosberg has placed a significant caveat on George Russell's victory over team-mate Lewis Hamilton in this year's standings. Read more...

