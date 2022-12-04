Hamilton strife explained as Ferrari priorities questioned - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Hamilton strife explained as Ferrari priorities questioned - GPFans F1 Recap
George Russell has explained that Lewis Hamilton's difficulties with Mercedes' W13 over the first half of the season forced him to try "extravagant things" in a bid to find a cure. Read more...
Ferrari priorities questioned by departing team boss
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has questioned the team's priorities after budget constraints limited development across the past F1 season. Read more...
F1 cost cap has "bugs to iron out" - Brawn
Ross Brawn believes F1's budget cap still has "bugs to iron out" but feels the magic of the sport would have been lost if a standardised route had instead been preferred. Read more...
McLaren claim 'lucky punch' podiums killed by F1 rule changes
McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl believes the time of 'lucky punch' podiums is "pretty much over" in F1's latest regulatory era. Read more...
Rosberg adds caveat to Russell's defeat of "scruffy" Hamilton
Former F1 champion Nico Rosberg has placed a significant caveat on George Russell's victory over team-mate Lewis Hamilton in this year's standings. Read more...