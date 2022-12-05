Vettel reveals "boring" F1 retirement hope

Sam Hall

Monday 5 December 2022 06:45

Sebastian Vettel has revealed his "really boring" plans after retiring from F1.

The four-time champion made his final appearance at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after a weekend full of emotional tributes from rival drivers, former teams and the sport as a whole.

Despite his rise as one of the loudest voices for environmental and social issues in the F1 paddock, Vettel keeps his life away from the track private and joined social media only to announce his retirement.

Giving a glimpse into what life after racing could look like, Vettel said: "I have been able to grow and mature in many ways and reflect on a lot of things.

"It is always the same rhythm season by season but I am happy I was able to build so much off-track as well.

"I found a partner, now wife, that I am very in love with still after so many years. We have got three kids, I look forward to spending more time at home with the dog.

"So the things that might sound really boring but I have built next to the racing but I will hopefully be able to enjoy and then see what happens.

"I am restless in many ways and interested in a lot of things so will give those a little more room."

Vettel leaves F1 as one of the most successful drivers of all time - sitting behind only Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher in terms of race wins and as one of just five drivers to have scored four or more titles.

Reflecting on his career and the emotion of his send-off, Vettel added: "It was very special for me to have that kind of farewell, I enjoyed that.

"I had a great time across all of these years and was able to enjoy success and win championships so from a sporting point of view it has been huge."