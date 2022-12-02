F1 2023: Confirmed race calendar
F1 announced a record-breaking 24-race calendar for the 2023 season in September, but the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix has now cast that into doubt.
The race in Shanghai was due to end a four-year hiatus in April, but the continuing complications of the Covid pandemic in the country have led to it being axed.
A four-week gap now exists between Australia and Azerbaijan, though GPFans understands a return to Portugal leads the way in terms of a replacement event.
The season will again start in Bahrain and finish in Abu Dhabi, with the excitement of the new Las Vegas Grand Prix piquing interest late in the season.
Qatar also returns after missing a season due to its FIFA World Cup commitments.
2023 F1 calendar
March 5: Bahrain
March 19: Saudi Arabia
April 2: Australia
April 16: TBC
April 30: Azerbaijan
May 7: Miami
May 21: Emilia Romagna
May 28: Monaco
June 4: Spain
June 18: Canada
July 2: Austria
July 9: British
July 23: Hungary
July 30: Belgium
August 27: Netherlands
September 3: Italy
September 17: Singapore
September 24: Japan
October 8: Qatar
October 22: United States
October 29: Mexico
November 5: Brazil
November 18: Las Vegas
November 25: Abu Dhabi