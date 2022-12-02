GPFans Staff

F1 announced a record-breaking 24-race calendar for the 2023 season in September, but the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix has now cast that into doubt.

The race in Shanghai was due to end a four-year hiatus in April, but the continuing complications of the Covid pandemic in the country have led to it being axed.

A four-week gap now exists between Australia and Azerbaijan, though GPFans understands a return to Portugal leads the way in terms of a replacement event.

The season will again start in Bahrain and finish in Abu Dhabi, with the excitement of the new Las Vegas Grand Prix piquing interest late in the season.

Qatar also returns after missing a season due to its FIFA World Cup commitments.

2023 F1 calendar

March 5: Bahrain

March 19: Saudi Arabia

April 2: Australia

April 16: TBC

April 30: Azerbaijan

May 7: Miami

May 21: Emilia Romagna

May 28: Monaco

June 4: Spain

June 18: Canada

July 2: Austria

July 9: British

July 23: Hungary

July 30: Belgium

August 27: Netherlands

September 3: Italy

September 17: Singapore

September 24: Japan

October 8: Qatar

October 22: United States

October 29: Mexico

November 5: Brazil

November 18: Las Vegas

November 25: Abu Dhabi